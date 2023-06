Ekiti-born chef braces up to break Guinness World Record

By Adedeji Egbebi

An Ekiti-born chef, Miss Damilola Adeparusi, on Sunday continued in her quest to break Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeparusi, who is currently a student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has hit 56 hours cooking marathon in Ilupeju-Ekiti.

She is currently cooking at an apartment in the community in Oye Local Government Area.

Adeparusi started her 120 hours marathon cooking task at 12am on Friday morning, but in a very  small space kitchen with little ventilation.

NAN observed that she has no medical arrangements for medical personnel to be on ground in case of any unforseen circumstance.

Security agencies are also not available to safeguard the environment except a few private security officers popularly called bouncers.

NAN gathered that besides being a chef, Adeparusi is also a poet, songwriter, and editor. Her official social media pages carry these titles as…