Environment: Waste is wealth, its management necessary, says expert

By Adebola Adegoke

Mrs Mariam Lawani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greenhill Recycling Ltd., has underscored the need for Lagos residents to embrace the culture of sorting wastes for recycling to beat plastic pollution in the state.

Lawani said this on Saturday during a sensitisation and awareness exercise on recycling at Arena Shopping Complex, Oshodi Lagos.

The exercise was in commemoration of the 2023 World Environmental Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that June 5 of every year is set aside by the United Nations to celebrate World Environment Day.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Beat Plastic Pollution.”

NAN reports that volunteers went around the market to pick up plastics and sensitise community members on the importance of sorting and recycling waste to earn a living and ensure a clean environment.

The exercise was done in collaboration with Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance…