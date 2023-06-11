Hajj: Niger governor bids first batch of pilgrims farewell

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger accompanied 340 pilgrims and three officials from the state to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to bid them farewell for the 2023 hajj.

A statement by Hajiya Ummikhaltume Kuta, Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor in Minna on Saturday, said the governor was represented by his Deputy, Mr Yakubu Garba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims are the first batch to be airlifted from the state to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj 2023.

Bago, while addressing the pilgrims before their departure, urged them to pray fevently for peace, development and growth of the state and the country as a whole.

He advised the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state through demonstration of high level of social discipline and morals.

According to him, as you are embarking on a spiritual journey, you should avoid all unholy acts and be law-abiding.

He wished the pilgrims a safe landing in their destination and a successful hajj.

NAN…