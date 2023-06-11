IPMAN hails Tinubu for subsidy removal, tasks him on palliatives

By Angela Atabo

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has commended President Bola Tinubu for subsidy removal and tasked him on palliatives for Nigerians.

Mr Debo Ahmed, National President of IPMAN, said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja .

Ahmed said that for a long time IPMAN had been very supportive of the removal of fuel subsidy because of its implication on the economy and the market space.

He added that a lot of money that should be channelled to the development of country was used on subsidy.

“I commend the president for removing subsidy on his first day in office. He has tried.

“He did a very good job. Previous government found it difficult to remove subsidy.”

According to Ahmed, not that they do not want to remove it because the political exigency is more than economic exigency to them.

“If you remember, during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s time, they came with appropriate pricing, deregulation.

“They gave it all sort of…