PEPC views Obi first video evidence

By Edith Nwapi

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Saturday viewed the first video evidence presented before it by Mr Peter Obi and his party, Labour party.

Obi and his party are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election which brought President Bola Tinubu into power.

Respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the resumed hearing of the petition on Saturday, the two videos were played before the court.

The court had earlier admitted the flash drive of the videos in evidence.

The two videos were produced through two subpoenas dated May 30 and June 6 which was served on the Channels TV station..

The videos were interviews with the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on the preparation for the election.

The second one was that of Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education…