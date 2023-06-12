FG alerts public over outbreak of Anthrax disease in neighbouring countries

By Doris Esa

The Federal Government has alerted the public on the outbreak of Anthrax disease in some neighbouring countries within the West African sub- region.

Dr Ernest Umakhihe, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the affected countries included Northern Ghana bordering Burkina Faso and Togo.

According to Umakhihe, the disease which has claimed some lives is a bacterial disease that affects both animals and man.

He said that Anthrax spores were naturally found in the soil and commonly affected domestic and wild animals.

Umakhihe said that people could get infected with Anthrax spores if they came in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

He said that the disease was not contagious as one could not get it by coming in close contact with an infected person.

“Signs of anthrax are, flu- like symptoms, such as cough, fever and muscle aches,“he…