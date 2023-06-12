Group urges enhanced budgetary allocation to laboratories

Oficials of Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria at Maiden Annual Conference and Workshop 2023 organised by AMLSN, Enugu Chapter.

By Alex Enebeli

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has called for enhanced investment and budgetary allocation to the subsector to have quality and reliable medical diagnoses in the country,

The former National President of AMLSN, Dr Bassey Eya Bassey, made the call on Thursday in Enugu at the Maiden Annual Conference and Workshop 2023 organised by AMLSN, Enugu Chapter.

The Theme for the conference was the “Quality and Prospects of Medical Laboratory Services in Nigeria in the Face of Emerging Technologies”.

Bassey, who was the keynote speaker, was represented by a member, Musa Waziri.

He noted that adequate medical laboratory financing and provision of modern equipment would enable AMLSN members to compete globally and reduce medical tourism being experienced in the country.

The former…