Nigeria Air was to avoid past mistakes in the industry, says Sirika



By Ismail Abdulaziz

The establishment of the Nigeria Air was to rectify the past mistakes of failing public and private airlines in the country, a former minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has said.

At an interaction with newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Sirika said that the past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari made the Nigeria Air a private company in order to make it world class.

“When we looked at past efforts to drive a national carrier by both the government and private sector, we saw that we need to initiate a different approach that will launch Nigeria into global reckoning.

“The idea was that we should have less of government investment to make it a purely business driven venture that will work effectively and efficiently and achieve world class standard.

“We therefore invited local and foreign investors with credible records to form part of the proposed national carrier. The shareholders of this airline went through due process before their selection,” he…