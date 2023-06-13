Acute water shortage: Any hope for Sabongida community?

In faraway New York in 2019 then Plateau governor, Simon Lalong, made one of the speeches that was expected to define his tenure as the Chief Executive of the state

Addressing attendees to the Global Citizens Festival, an event that was held on the sidelines of 74th UN General Assembly, Lalong vowed that his administration would tackle water scarcity, sanitation and end open defecation in the state.

A statement issued by his then media aide, Makut Macham, Lalong promised a war chest of N27 billion to achieve the objective which he said was paramount to his administration.

He said his government would provide N15 billion out of the amount while the private sector and other stakeholders would contribute the balance of N12 billion.

However, several years after that landmark pledge, for the people of Sabongida village in Langtang South Local Government of Plateau, water scarcity remains one of the major challenges they have to contend with.

Some Sabongida community…