Addressing insecurity requires whole-of-society approach

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Addressing the volatile, uncertain and ambiguous nature of security challenges globally, requires whole-of-society approach.

The declaration was made in Abuja on Tuesday by the Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir.

He was addressing the opening of a Strategic Analysis Course organised by the NDC for participants of Course 31 and others from defence and services headquarters and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He recalled that there were crises, insurgencies, terrorism and conflicts globally such as between Russia and Ukraine and in Sudan and the Middle East.

“The world is becoming more volatile, uncertain and it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict the outcomes of the crises.

“The world is becoming more complex and it is difficult to understand the nature of some of these conflicts. Non-state actors are now challenging the authorities of sovereign nations.

“The battle line is becoming undefined….