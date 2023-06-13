Akpabio emerges as Senate President of 10th NASS

By Kingsley Okoye

Sen. Godswill Akpabio (APC-Akwa Ibom) has been sworn in as the Senate President of 10th National Assembly after he was elected by the Senators-elect in Abuja.

Akpabio, who represents North West at the national assembly, scored 63 votes to beat his rival, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari who polled 46 votes in the election.

Sen. Barau Jubrin (APC-Kano) was also elected as the Deputy Senate President.

Akpabio was born on Dec. 9, 1962 to the family of Chief Obot Akpabio and Madam Lucy Obot Akpabio (née Inyangetor) of Ukana, Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom.

He did his primary education at Methodist Primary School, Ukana and had his secondary education at the Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, after which he gained admission to study law at the University of Calabar and graduated in 1987.

Akpabio completed his law school studies at the Lagos Law School in 1988 and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar.

After he was called to the…