Presidency clarifies V-P Shettima’s remarks on Senate presidency

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The Presidency on Monday made clarification on Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s remarks on support for southern Senate President.

Mr Olusola Abiola, Director of Information, Office of the Vice-President, stated in Abuja that the vice-president’s remarks were taken out context.

The vice-president met with senators campaigning for the emergence of Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Sen. Barau Jibrin to lead the 10th Senate on Sunday.

Shettima said at the interactive session that the nation’s current political structure demanded the emergence of a southern Christian and a northern Muslim as the fairest balance to promote inclusivity at the centre.

“Shettima’s statement was motivated by a profound awareness of the divisive factors within our great nation and was in harmony with the governing party’s pledge to ensure inclusivity across all regions and among all groups.

“President Bola Tinubu has wholeheartedly reassured the country of his dedication to…