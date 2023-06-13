President Tinubu signs Student Loans bill into law

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Students Loans Bill into Law, which was part of his campaigns promises.

The law would allow indigent students in tertiary institutions to access a Federal Government loan for the duration of their studies.

Mr Dele Alake, a presidential spokesman, disclosed this on Monday at the end of the signing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Alake said the bill would boost the educational pursuit of the youths across the country, adding that to enjoy the facility, students must show evidence of being indigent.

He said that a committee drawn from all the relevant educational stakeholders would be set up to handle the process of an efficient disbursement of the loans.

Alake said that a percentage of the revenue of the Federation would be used to finance the new initiative.

Mr Andrew Adejo, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said the bill would rest the case of lack of fund hindering indigents educational…