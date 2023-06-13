Senators hail emergence of Akpabio as 10th Senate President

By Naomi Sharang

A cross-section of the newly inaugurated senators have commended the emergence of Sen. God’swill Akpabio (APC-Akwa-Ibom) and Sen. Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano) as Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpabio and Jibrin were on Tuesday, inaugurated as leaders of the 10th Senate.

Sen. Neda Imasuen (LP-Edo) commended the emergence of the duo.

He said that with the multiplicity of parties in the National Assembly, there would be a robust parliament.

“I’m very excited because we now have a robust parliament. It used to be two parties and we now have eight parties in the Senate.

“So the conversation will not be one sided or two sided; the conversation is going to be more robust and enterprising.

“It is going to be a situation where the debates cannot be partisan, it has to be a Nigerian debate. It is going to be good and better for the country.”

Sen. Abdul Ningi (PDP- Bauchi) said that the…