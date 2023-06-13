Southeast senators-elect endorse Akpabio/Barau to lead 10th Senate

By Naomi Sharang

Senators of Southeast geo-political zone on Monday endorsed Sen. Godswill Akpabio (APC-Akwa-Ibom) and Sen. Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano) as their choice candidates for Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th Assembly, respectively.

The 10th Assembly is due for inauguration on Tuesday.

Imo’s Gov. Hope Uzodinma made this known in Abuja after a meeting he held with the 15 senators-elect of the Southeast geo-political zone.

“It was a meeting of the Southeast caucus of the Senate. All the 15 of them attended the meeting.

“We resolved to toe the line of the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate to support Akpabio and Barau.

“As it has to do with the Senate president and the Deputy Senate president, the APC, with most senators-elect has preferred and recommended Sen. Akpabio and Sen. Jibrin.

“We have already agreed that we will vote according to the recommendation of our great party.

“We don’t want to…