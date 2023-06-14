CSOs float platform to deepen legislative engagement, accountability in Kaduna

By Philip Yatai

Some members of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and development partners, have established a platform, tagged “Civil Society-Legislature Engagement and Accountability Platform (CLEAP)”, to deepen legislative engagement and accountability in Kaduna State.

A founding member, Mr Yusuf Goje of the Coalition of Association for Leadership, Peace, Empowerment and Development (CALPED), made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Goje described CLEAP as a “multi-stakeholder platform of civil society and legislators, championing reform initiatives for a more open, transparent, accountable, and responsive Kaduna State House of Assembly”.

He explained that the platform drew inspiration from the Memorandum on Parliamentary Engagement adopted by the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Steering Committee in 2021.

According to him, the platform seeks to promote OGP principles and practices in the legislative…