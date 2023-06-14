FG grants licences to NNPCL, Belema for crude export terminals

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Federal Government has issued licences to the NNPCL Exploration and Production Ltd. and Belema Sweet Export Terminal Ltd for establishment of crude export terminals.

The licences were approved and issued to the companies on Tuesday in Abuja by Mr Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive (ACE), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NNPCL Exploration and Production Ltd. operates Utapate Export Terminal, located in Akwa Ibom State while the Belema Sweet Export Terminal Ltd is located in Rivers State.

They are the first set of licences to establish crude oil terminals, sealed and granted by the NMDPRA since the merger of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) as specified by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Speaking at the signing of the Terminal Establishment Licences, Ahmed said the development would add more than…