FirstBank, SMEDAN seal agreement to develop, promote MSMEs

Firstbank, SMEDAN representatives at the Execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the FirstBank/SMEDAN Partnership in Lagos

By Lydia Ngwakwe

FirstBank of Nigeria Ltd. on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria(SMEDAN) to develop and promote MSMEs.

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, at the signing of the agreement, said that the partnership would change not just the bank and SMEDAN, but also the fortune of Nigeria.

According to him, SMEs play critical roles in the growth of a nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through diversification of the economy, job creation, wealth distribution and social stability.

He said, “this is one of the driving forces behind our SME Connect initiative through which we offer bespoke financing and non-financing solutions to meet the needs of our growing SME community.

“For instance, in 2022, FirstBank disbursed…