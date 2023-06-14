INEC boss to appear before election petition court

By Edith Nwapi

Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Thursday appear before the Presidential Election Petition Court Thursday.

This was stated on Tuesday by Chris Uche, SAN lead counsel to Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party in their ongoing petition.

In a petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023, Abubakar Atiku and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are challenging the outcome of the Feb.25 presidential election which declared President Bola Tinubu as the winner.

The respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC president Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uche said the INEC chairman will during his appearance testify on the conduct of the disputed presidential election.

Uche told the court that he does not want the respondents especially Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be caught unawares.

Earlier, the petitioners called their 19th witness (PW19), Alex Ter, their…