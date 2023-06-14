NCDC working to strengthen cholera prevention mechanisms – D-G

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), says it has taken measures to strengthen the country’s prevention, control and management of cholera outbreaks.

The Director-General, NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, said this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the National Cholera Plan Review Meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with vibrio cholerae bacteria.

Adetifa said that so far, a total of 1629 suspected cases including 48 deaths have been reported from 13 States as at April 30.

He described the country’s epidemiological situation as unacceptable.

The D-G attributed the situation to “unsafe practices such as improper disposal of refuse and public defecation make water unsafe for drinking and personal use”.

He said that to prevent the spread of cholera, people should boil water before drinking, use water from safe sources, store water in properly covered…