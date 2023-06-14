Reps task FG on palliatives to cushion effects of fuel subsidy removal

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to introduce palliative measures to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Sani Madaki (NNPP-Kano) on the floor of the House in Abuja on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, Madaki expressed concern over the sudden fuel subsidy removal which had left millions of Nigerians terrified and causing untold hardship to them.

He said Nigerians were struggling to meet up with not only the high cost of petrol but also the consequential increase in the prices of food stuff.

He said in response to the resulting financial strain of the subsidy removal on public workers, some proactive state governors had introduced temporary measures to address the situation.

Madaki said that this was by reducing working days from five to three days, pending when other palliatives can be provided.

“The house is aware of a presidential…