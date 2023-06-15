Alternative to petrol: Centre advocates use of compressed natural gas

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

An NGO, the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), says that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), as an alternative to petrol by the Federal Government is a welcome development considering the price difference.

Mr Shittu Jubril, the Chief Executive Officer, PPDC, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Compressed Natural Gas is the cleanest burning fuel operating today and brings about less vehicle maintenance and longer engine life.

Jubril said why CNG could be a good substitute was because the cost might be N100 for the equivalent of a liter of fuel as at the time fuel was costing about N250.

“If we are talking about inflation, we are talking about a cost of not more than N170 compared to N500 now depending on where you are in Nigeria,” he said.

Jubril commended the Federal Government for the efforts so far and called for faster implementation of the alternatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on the…