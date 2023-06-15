EU-SDGN advocates inclusive government, calls for appointment of PWDs in public offices

By Angela Atabo

The European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) has called for an inclusive government and appointment of persons with disabilities into key positions in the country.

Members of the EU-SDGN said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja at the end of the ‘Able to Serve” event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EU-SDGN is an European Union funded programme, aimed at reinforcing democracy in Nigeria through six component areas.

The areas included support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), support to the National Assembly, judiciary and political parties.

Others were support to media, support to women, youth and persons with disabilities and support to Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Mr Jake Epelle, Chief Executive Officer, TAF Africa, and implementing partner for EU-SDGN said there was need for Nigeria, especially the current administration, to hear the voicess of PWDs that they were qualified for…