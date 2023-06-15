High PMS Price: Association tasks FG on diesel price, PEF claims, others

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has urged the Federal Government to give priority to the importation of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The association appealed to the government to hasten completion of road rehabilitation nationwide and pay marketers their Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) claims, adding that they were being owed before the deregulation.

Mr Benneth Korie, the National President of the association, while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja said removing fuel subsidy was not an issue but addressing its associated problems should be paramount.

Korie said high cost of AGO called Diesel, ranging from N700 to N800 per litre and was used to fuel trucks to transport Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), called fuel was affecting its cost too.

“If the diesel is high, expect the PMS price to be high, the only way out is to give priority to diesel, because the industries, construction…