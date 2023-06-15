NGO assisted 420 indigent pre-trial detainees, empowers 102 female inmates in 5 years

By Ruth Oketunde

Hope Behind Bars Africa (HBBA), a non-profit organisation, says it has provided legal representation to no fewer than 420 indigent pre-trial detainees in the last five years.

Ms Funke Adeoye, Executive Director of the organisation, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the organisation, on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said that the organisation had also empowered no fewer than 102 female inmates with vocational and life skills to help them earn money while in prison.

She added that to reduce prison congestion and activate criminal justice reforms in the country, the organisation had also supported over 7,000 indigent persons with diverse interventions.

According to her, Nigeria’s prison population was 76,982, as at May 30 and the inmates awaiting trial constitute about 69.3 per cent of the prison population, which must be reduced.

Adeoye said that the figure is the highest percentage of awaiting-trial prisoners in Africa, according to the…