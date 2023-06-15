NGOs partner to train students on health emergency response

By Abiodun Azi

Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation (ACT Foundation), in partnership with IHS Towers, has given one million naira grant to Health Emergency Initiative (HEI) to build secondary school students capacity on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

This is contained in a statement by Mr Paschal Achunine, HEI, Executive Director, on Thursday in Lagos.

Achunine said that the grant was sequel to the emergence of HEI among the top 10 finalists of the ACT Foundation Changemaker Innovation Challenge (CIC) and winner of the IHS Towers support grant.

He added that the great feat also attracted an eight-week leadership/management training scholarship for a personnel of HEI at the Lagos Business School (LBS).

“This initiative became imperative with the growing anxiety about the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attack, cardiac arrest, and the attendant fatalities among Nigerians in recent years.

“The programme which was successfully implemented…