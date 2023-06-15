Power restored to 330kv Alagbon substation after fire incident – TCN

By Constance Athekame

The Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) says it has restored power supply to its Alagbon Transmission Substation after a fire incident.

The incident, which happened about 4.32pm on Wednesday affected one of its 60 Mega Volt Ampree (MVA) power transformers in the substation.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, General Manager Public Affairs of TCN, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to her, the operator on duty heard a heavy bang from the switchyard and immediately moved to investigate the sound and found fire under the cooling fans/fins of the transformer.

”Frantic efforts were made to put out the fire with the fire extinguisher in the substation, but oil, which started dripping from the transformer, ignited the fire more.

”The engineer then switched off power supply in the substation on the 300MVA 330/132/33 Kilo Volt (KV) transformer and called the Federal Fire Service in Onikan and Dolphin Estate.

”The fire was put out at 5.35pm by the…