Pro-chancellors urge Tinubu to revisit pending issues raised by university unions

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian universities (CPCNU) has called on President Bola Tinubu to revisit the pending report of the Federal Government Negotiation Committee set up by previous administration.

The committee made the call in a communique issued in Abuja CPCNU Secretary General, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, at the end of the body’s 99th regular meeting.

Ochefu said regular meeting of the committee brought together Pro-Chancellors from 50 federal universities.

He said that the Committee of Pro-Chancellors (CPC) had constituted two Ad hoc committees to deal with some thematic issues such as alternative funding of universities and university autonomy.

”The meeting discussed various issues pertaining to the state of affairs and wellbeing of the Nigerian university system and strategies for sustaining the proper conduct of academic activities in Nigerian universities.

”Members of the CPC congratulate President Bola Tinubu and Vice…