Several terrorists killed, others apprehended in 2 weeks – DHQ

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Defence Headquarters says the military has eliminated several Boko Haram and Islamic States of West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists in both land and air operations in North East, in last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami said the land, air and maritime component of Operation Hadin Kai had sustained the intensive efforts to decimate terrorists and other criminals in the North East zone.

He said troops conducted several operations against terrorists enclaves, hideouts, camps and training ground at villages, mountains and waterside within Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, neutralising several terrorists, captured some and recovered weapons.

He said the land troops recovered several other items and the sum of N11.04 million, neutralised 20 terrorists, captured seven, apprehended 40 suspected…