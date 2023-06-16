CNS inaugurates projects, pledges commitment to personnel welfare

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, on Friday pledged commitment to the welfare of personnel to enhance their morale and well-being.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CNS made the commitment in Abuja when he inaugurated accommodation for officers and ratings, administrative building, Parade Ground and Special Forces Holding Bay.

The newly renovated and remodelled naval ratings accommodation is located at the National Defence College Camp Ushafa while the officers quarters is located at Gudu District of Abuja.

The Special Forces Holding Bay located at Navy Town Abuja, was named after the pioneer Commander of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service (SBS), retired Rear Adm. Apochi Suleiman.

Gambo said the inauguration of the projects was a milestone in the history of the…