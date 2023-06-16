Group cautions against abuse of elders

By Ikenna Osuoha

Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), an Abuja-based NGO, has cautioned against the abuse of elders in Nigeria.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Ms May Ikokwu, said this on Thursday on Abuja as the world marks the 2023 World Elders Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD).

NAN reports that the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was launched on June 15, 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organisation (WHO at the United Nations.

The purpose of WEAAD is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder.

WEAAD is also in support of the UN International Plan of Action acknowledging the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue, and serves as a call-to-action for individuals, organisations and communities to raise awareness about elder…