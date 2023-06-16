NAF airstrike in Nasarawa killed only terrorists – Militaryrator

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, says the military airstrike of Jan. 24 in Nasarawa State only targeted and eliminated terrorists.

Famuyiwa said this while reacting to questions at a bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the air strike was carried out after series of intel and surveillance, adding that innocent civilians were not killed as being speculated in some quarters.

He faulted the report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) alleging that the NAF bombarded herders who were evacuating their cattle in Kwatiri, a border community between Benue and Nasarawa.

In its report on June 7, HRW said “Nigerian authorities have provided little information and no justice” with regard to the airstrike.

“Although the authorities admitted carrying out the raid, the organisation said, they evaded “key questions” concerning the circumstances…