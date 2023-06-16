NBSC seeks improved partnerships, awareness for voluntary blood donation

By Joy Odigie

The National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) has stressed the need for stronger partnerships and awareness for Voluntary Non Remunerated Donors (VNRD) to donate blood to increase reserves in the country.

Prof. Kenneth Halim, the Zonal Director, NBSC South South Office, Benin, made the call during an event to commemorate the 2023 World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) in Benin on Wednesday.

Halim noted that there was a need to increase the blood reserves in each zonal centre in keeping with the 10-year strategic plan to have or warehouse one million units.

He said that only a low supply, approximately 25,000 units, was obtained from VNRD in Nigeria.

He added that “we need at least two million units yearly. It is unacceptable that less than 10 per cent of eligible adults donate blood voluntarily, as most donors are commercially induced, approximately 60 per cent.

“Comparatively the 25,000 units in Nigeria is much lower than the U.S.A with 6.8 million units from VNRD,…