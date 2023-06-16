NBTE moves to strengthen innovative research, publications in TVET sector

By Moses Kolo

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) says it has taken steps to strengthen innovative research and publications in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector for national development.

The Board’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, stated this at the unveiling of the Nigeria Journal of Technical Education (NJTE) Vol. 21, at the NBTE Head Office in Kaduna on Thursday.

Bugaje said that the move was for scholars in the TVET sector to begin publishing their thoughts, innovations, and research, to contribute to national development.

He stressed the need for the innovations being made in the Nigerian TVET sector to be communicated to the entire academic community for recognition and adaptation.

He explained that the NJTE had been in existence for over 20 years before it became comatose.

He added that from 1985 to 2015, the journal had been the major means of dissemination of research findings from polytechnics to the academic…