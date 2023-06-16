Private varsity VCs, registrars hail Tinubu on Student Loan Act

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of Private Universities in Nigeria (CVCRPUN) has commended the signing into law of the Student Loan Bill by President Bola Tinubu.

Its Chairman, Prof. Kabiru Adeyemo, gave the commendation at the general assembly of Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of Private Universities in Nigeria at Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the general assembly was: Germane Issues Bothering on Improving Quality of University Education and Service Delivery in Nigeria.

Adeyemo, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Lead City University, said that the bill would remove the financial obstacles that frequently prevent talented Nigerian individuals from pursuing higher education.

He added that it would empower students to pursue their educational aspirations, ensuring that no talent would be left untapped.

“This is a non-discriminatory law in that it will accommodate…