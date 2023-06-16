Rotary Club donates toilet, borehole to Lagos school, police station

Mrs Omotunde Lawson, District Governor, 9110 , speaking during the inauguration ofva 10 toilet facilities donated to Tinubu Methodist Primary School, Ignosere, Lagos Island on Thursday.

By Olayinka Olawale

The Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, district 9110, on Thursday donated 10 toilet facilities to Tinubu Methodist Primary School, Igbosere, Lagos Island, through a global grant project.

The club also donated water supply and perimeter fencing phase I, to the Nigeria Police, Bar Beach Police Barack, Victoria Island.

Speaking at the inauguration in Lagos, Mrs Omotunde Lawson, District Governor, Rotary International 9110, said the project was sponsored under the Global Grant Water, Sanitation and Hygiene “WASH PROJECT”.

Lawson said the project was executed through a tripeptide funding from Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, district 9110 and international partner.

According to her, 15 schools benefited from the global grant of which Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic is one.

She noted that Rotary…