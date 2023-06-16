Tinubu has good intentions for Nigeria, says General Overseer

By Kingsley Okoye

Rev. Unuefe Ikhiuwu, the General Overseer, Christ’s Chosen Church of God International (CCCG), has urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to give the country’s President, Bola Tinubu, the needed support to succeed.

Ikhiuwu said this in Abuja on Thursday during an assessment tour of ongoing Church projects in different divisions under Abuja zone.

He said that Tinubu had good intentions for the country and should be supported to take the country to the next level.

“We hope for a better Nigeria, by God’s grace.

“In fact, there is no leader without a good intention but what I think is wrong with us is advisers.

“I pray that Tinubu will listen to the voice of God and hear the yearnings of the people to make Nigeria better than what it is.

“I hear him say renewed hope, and I say it should be so indeed to this country; Christians should be law abiding and support the government of the day.

“The Bible says ‘let every soul be subject to the high…