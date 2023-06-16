U.S Institute mulls collaboration on peace building, trains community members

By Angela Atabo

US Institute of Peace (USIP),has advocated collaborative effort towards peace building in Nigeria and equipping community members in conflict states with mediation and dialogue skills.

Dr Chris Kwaja, Interim USIP Country Director Nigeria, made this known at the Network of Nigerian Facilitators workshop themed: “Reflections and Prospects for the Future” on Thursday in Abuja”.

According to Kwaja, USIP works across the world, both with government and non governmental actors in ensuring a peaceful world, supporting conflict states by training men and women with peace building skills specifically for mediation and dialogue .

He said that USIP has worked in over 11 states in Nigeria including Kano ,Rivers ,Kaduna Plateau ,Benue ,Adamawa ,Imo ,Katsina ,Borno,Nasarawa ,Yobe among others.

” Here in Nigeria, we are involved in peace related advocacy; we support local level actors who are involved in mediation and dialogue; we support governmental institutions…