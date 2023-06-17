2023 Hajj: CSO commends airlines over patriotism, cooperation

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has commended the Nigerian airlines engaged by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for 2023 Hajj, for their patriotism and cooperation toward the success of the ongoing exercise.

National Coordinator of the organisation, Malam Ibrahim Muhammed, made the commendation in a statement on Saturday in Makkah.

Mohammed disclosed that based on the agreement reached with the airlines, NAHCON was expected to pay at least 50 per cent of the total fare before the commencement of the journey to the Holy land, but failed to do so due to some exigencies.

he, however, explained that the airlines provided full services without NAHCON meeting the terms of agreement.

“We are aware that after receiving all deposits from across the states, the Federal Capital Territopry (FCT) and the armed forces, NAHCON had gone ahead to deposit these monies into its accounts at the Central Bank of Nigeria…