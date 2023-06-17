Anti-corruption crusaders berate Senate’s attempt to whittle down ICPC chair’s power

By Isaac Aregbesola

Some anti-corruption crusaders have urged Nigerians to reject the bill passed by the Senate to whittle down the power of the chairman of ICPC.

They also urged President Bola Tinubu to withhold assent on the amended bill.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate had on June 4, passed a bill to amend the law establishing the ICPC, which steeply cuts down on the power of the commission’s chairperson.

Speaking in separate interviews, with NAN, they posited that signing the bill into law would undermine the war against corruption in the country.

An anti-corruption crusader, and former Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption. Prof Sadiq Radda, said that passage of the bill was an issue of corruption fighting back

“My take is that Nigeria should reject it; it is corruption fighting back, most of these legislators are not happy with ICPC because it is doing an excellent job.

“The implication is that ICPC cannot…