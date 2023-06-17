Book Presentation: Mrs Tinubu hails NAOWA president, pledges to enhance status of women

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Wife of the President, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has promised to promote endeavors that would project and enhance the status of women in Nigeria.

The First Lady, who was represented by Prof. Nora Daduut, made the pledged at the public presentation of a book titled “Strengthening the NAOWA Narrative”, on Saturday in Abuja.

The book was authored by Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, the President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) and wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

Tinubu commended Mrs Yahaya for her resilience and wisdom in writing the book, saying it was another giant step in chronicling events of army officers’ wives.

She expressed delight that the work came from the women folk, saying it had increased the need for women to continue to document their journey, experiences and accomplishments.

According to her, the well researched book came at a time when a lot of people had almost lost interest in writing and paying…