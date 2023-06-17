D-G urges access to learning, written materials for the blind

Mr James Lalu Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and other executive of NAB at the pening of a three-day National Convention of the Nigeria Association of the Blind, in Abuja

Mr James Asein, Director-General, Nigerian Copy Right Commission, has called on States to domesticate the Marrakesh Treaty to provide access to learning and written materials for the blind in the country.

Asein made the call on Friday in Abuja at the opening of a three-day National Convention of the Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB).

The director-general said that Nigeria began the domestication of the Marrakesh Treaty with the signing into law of the Copyright Act on March 17, 2023, and urged the 36 states and FCT to follow suit.

“It is expected that with domestication of the copyright law by the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the interest of the blind and vulnerable in the society will be adequately protected.

“It is to provide the blind…