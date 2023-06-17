Day of the African Child: FG harps on children’s rights in digital space

By Justina Auta

The Federal Government on Friday highlighted the need to ensure promotion and protection of children’s rights in the digital space to avoid negative threats.

Mrs Monilola Udoh, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs (FMoWA), said this while commemorating the International Day of the African Child in Abuja.

Udoh, speaking on the 2023 theme, ” The Rights of the Child in the digital Environment”, said it was an opportunity for stakeholders to examine the pros and cons of exposing children to digital world.

She said the digital environment had exposed children to a lot of things, hence the need to implement proper mechanisms of protection and monitoring that would make them less susceptible to online attacks and harm.

“Children’s rights require effective framework for interventions, and consultation, with evidence-based policy development that considers trends in society and in technology and recent happenings in today world and the impact…