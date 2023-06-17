Edeh defeats ex-Super Eagles coach to emerge Benue FA Chairman

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Mr Paul Edeh, Proprietor, Naija Ratels Football Club, Abuja was on Saturday in Makurdi elected Chairman of the Benue State Football Association (BSFA).

Edeh polled 28 votes to defeat his rival, Mr Godwin Uwua, former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, who garner one vote, at the end of the elective congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 29 delegates from the 23 local government areas and other statutory representatives in the state voted in the election.

Edeh told NAN after the election, that is vision was to take football in the state to a higher pedestal, in line with international best practices.

“My vision for Benue FA is anchored on a tripod encapsulated in the FIFA Forward Programme 3.0

“They include increased investment in football development, more impact through the achievement of football development objectives, and continued oversight to ensure that all funds are used responsibly.

“Under my watch, I will ensure that the…