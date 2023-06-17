Firm offers free insurance to 650 EHCON staffers

By: Felicia Imohimi

Mutual Benefits Assurance offered free insurance coverage to no fewer than 640 staffers of Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON) and 361 students of College of Health Technology.

Dr Baba Yakubu, Registrar of EHCON said this at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation for Insurance Support Scheme between the council and the organisation on Friday in Abuja.

Yakubu, who described the intervention as life saving said the insurance coverage was to consolidate on the gains of the council’s rebranding process of the practice of environmental health in the country.

The registrar said that based on the MoU, the organisation would cater for medical treatment of the council’s staffers that had an accident or death in the course of duty at no cost to it.

He further identified the intervention as a new dawn in the history of the council and a win-win situation..

“This is the first time a corporate entity is bringing to the council…