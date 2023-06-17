Institute inaugurates 12-man Governing Council

By Gregg Mmaduakolam

The Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) has been inaugurated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 12-member council, chaired by Chief Emmanuel Olabode-Afolayan, was inaugurated on Friday in Abuja.

Members include Mr Tunji Aritomo as Vice-Chairman, President of CIPMN, Prince Akinnola Babalola, Mr Shanu Ayuba, Vice-President I, and Mr Kingsley Ohia, Vice-President II.

Others are Alhaji Mohammed Danjuma, North West Coordinator, Alhaji Bala Barde, North East, Mr Robo Akpami, North Central, and Dr Sally William-Chinedu, South East coordinator.

The rest are, Dr O.K. Bakinson, South West, Mr Imoh Usoro, South South, and Mr Henry Ifeanyi-Mbadiwe, the Secretary and Registrar of the council.

In his remarks, Babalola, the president of the institute, expressed appreciation to former President Muhammadu Buhari and officials of the Ministry of Trade and Investment for their support.

According to Babalola,…