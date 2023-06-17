Kiddies Karate Championship essential to boosting Sport Development – official





By Ahmed Ubandoma





Mr Dave Jegede, the Technical Director, Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN) says the kiddies Karate Championship is capable of boosting sports development in the country.





Jegede was speaking on Saturday during the opening of the championship organised by the Classic Martial Arts at the indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.





He said that the competition was aimed at discovering and utilising new talents and skills in order to prepare them for greater opportunities ahead.





Jegede said: ”The championship is to help us grow grassroots athletes aside the fact that karate helps in self defence.





”It also helps us to grow and feed athletes into the sporting world.





”So, if they start early, just the stage they are right now, they get the necessary orientation, they will be groomed.





” They need to equip themselves for subsequent championships in the future, as we all know it now karate is in the…