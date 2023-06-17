Mining Cadastre office generates N18b in 4 year – DG

By Vivian Emoni

The Director-General (DG), Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Mr Obadiah Nkon, on Friday said that the office increased revenue generation to about N18 billion from 2019 to May 2023.

Nkon said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said that out of the amount, N4.3 billion was generated in 2021 alone, being the highest collection in a year since the inception of the MCO.

According to him, the MCO has recorded tremendous achievements in the last four years, from 2019 to date.

“The key among the achievements include upgrading of the SIGTIM software to the web-based online mineral title administration and management, which is the electronic mining cadastre system.

“The electronic mining cadastre system (eMC+) was unveiled to stakeholders on Nov. 1, 2022 to improve service delivery.

“The eMC+ will also ensure transparency and accessibility of information,” he said.

The D-G said that the adoption of digitalisation was key…