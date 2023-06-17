Navy will continue to strengthen its special forces – Gambo

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, says the Nigerian Navy will continue to increase the strength of its special forces to defend the nation’s territorial waters.

Gambo gave the assurance during the inauguration of the Special Forces Holding Bay and other projects on Friday at the Naval Unit Abuja.

The holding bay was named after the pioneer Commander of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service (SBS), retired Rear Adm. Apochi Suleiman.

He said that the SBS since its formative stage had been acknowledged to be the the best among the armed forces.

He added that the Nigerian Navy SBS had also done so much in restoring peace and security to The Gambia and put the country together.

Gambo said that naming the SF Holding Bay after Suleiman was a well-deserved honour to the retired senior officer who nurtured the SBS to where it is today.

“Thank you very much thus far for making the country proud, not just the Nigerian Navy and the SBS.

“I am sure…