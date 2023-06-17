Oil theft allegations: Navy tackles Asari Dokubo, challenges him to produce evidence

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Navy has described as spurious, the allegations by ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, that some cabals in the military are involved in oil theft in the region.

Dokubo made the claims when he visited President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Friday.

Reacting to the accusation, the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, challenged Dokubo to produce evidence and names of those behind the criminality.

Ayo-Vaughan spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Ayo-Vaughan said the Nigerian military, and the navy in particular, had been at the forefront of fighting crude oil theft at all levels in the country.

He said that while crude oil being stolen from pipelines were being refined in the creeks for the local market and the local buyers, it was also being stolen by criminals from offshore at sea.

“You remember the case of MT HEROIC IDUN that was made to pay fines to the Nigerian government after they…